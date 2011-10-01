Alice Campello: stunning wife of Chelsea star Morata doesn’t go unnoticed at Venice Film Festival

Alvaro Morata has now settled in London with Antonio Conte's Chelsea and the Blues are now starting to produce some results. Alvaro’s life with his beautiful wife Alice Campello (known in the days of Juventus) goes great with her who follows him everywhere or almost. Alice, model, fashion blogger and influencer, has attended the Venice Film Festival earlier this week and her beauty didn’t go unnoticed. She was dressed in a wide, transparent dress with a brown veil and a dizzying gap to her waist that made little sense of imagination.

