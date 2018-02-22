After another superb display, despite Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker continues to collect the plaudits.



The 25-year-old, who has become the undisputed number one for both club and country this season, put in another world class display in the Ukraine as the Italian’s lost narrowly 2-1 in the first-leg of their Round of 16 tie.



Currently tied down to the capital club until 2021, Alisson’s representatives are reported to be asking the Giallorossi to make a substantial increase to his current salary of €1.5M-a-season.



Roma Sporting Director Monchi wants to offer the Brazilian a new deal but his entourage want a €5M-a-year package to go with it.



If a new deal is reached, it’s likely to contain a €90M release clause and with Premier League side Liverpool having already been linked with his services, Roma fans could face another summer of losing one of their top players to the Merseyside giants who signed Mohamed Salah last year.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has around €150M at his disposal after the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, and with the goalkeeping situation at Anfield once again coming into question this season, the German may be ready to break the bank to get his man.