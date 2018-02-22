Alisson makes Roma contract request amid Real Madrid and Liverpool links
08 April at 11:15Roma star Alisson Becker is a top summer target for Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Brazilian has imposed himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A and the best international clubs have set their sights on him.
Reports in England and Spain claim both Real Madrid and Liverpool want to sign him in the summer and Rai Sport in Italy claim the talented goalkeeper has already talked to Roma to inform the club about his conditions to remain at the club.
Alisson reportedly wants a new contract expiring in June 2021 with a salary between €3.5 and € 4 million-a-year.
Alisson, 25, will be Brazil’s first choice goalkeeper in the World Cup. He has managed to keep 17 clean-sheets in 40 appearances in all competitions so far this season but the player now wants a new contract to remain at Roma for one more season. Will the Serie A giants manage to ward off Real and Liverpool?
