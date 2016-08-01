With Roma making a better start than many expected, the Lupa now travels to face Juventus on Sunday, knowing that a win would bring her back on level terms with the Old Lady in second place… and with a game to spare!

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was also approached by Juventus before joining Roma last summer for only

8 million, is waxing positive about the encouter.

“Juve? We’re on a path to reach our objectives, which is the Scudetto. We have to beat everyone in order to win it,” he told Roman paper Il Messaggero.

“I’m feeling positive because I trust my team, in addition to having respect for Juventus. They’ve been champions for six years and finalists in the Champions League twice in the last three, so they’re very good.

“However, so are we, and we’re going to Turin for the three points. My future? I’m not thinking about it so much, but I’m happy here at the moment.

“I want to win something big with this club because they deserve it. You work with sincerity here, and they’ve been making a huge effort for the past 6-7 years.

“We’ve built an almost-entirely new training complex. All we need to do now is win.”