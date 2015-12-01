Two of Roma’s best players had a good laugh on Instagram on Friday.



Midfielder Radja Nainggolan arrived to Trigoria in a rather extravagant outfit. Star goalkeeper Alisson couldn’t help but snap a photo and post to Instagram with the caption, “What style!”



Both players have been the subject of transfer rumors of late. Nainggolan has been the subject of multiple expensive bids from Fabio Cannavaro’s Chinese Super League club. The Brazilian goalkeeper’s strong play has caught the attention of Liverpool and PSG.



