All but official: Schalke acquires Juventus starlet Pjaca

It’s all but official. Marko Pjaca is just a step away from joining German side Schalke 04. Only an announcement is missing, but the Croatian will wear the blue shirt of Schalke, at least until June.



The confirmation comes directly from the German ds Christian Heidel, to the official club website of Gelsenkirchen. The transaction is a loan until 30 June 2018, without the right of redemption. Schalke will pay the Croatian’s salary until the end of the year.



Here's how Heidel announced the agreement with Juventus: "I usually hate to talk about a transfer unless it's completed, but this time I'm making an exception. We assume that Marko Pjaca will come to Benidorm (site of the winter retreat of Schalke in Spain, ed.) Then he should complete the medical tests. We have discussed everything verbally, everything has been put in writing together with Juventus, who manages the player. The documents must only be exchanged. If he can stay? We have not ruled out anything yet. But nothing is fixed in the contracts. Our coach has watched all the matches he played with Juventus Primavera. The boy made an excellent impression after recovering from the cruciate ligament rupture. We are sure that it will help us immediately. He himself absolutely wants to play with us."