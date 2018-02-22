All signs point to Mancini for the Azzurri

Roberto Mancini appears to be destined to become the next coach of the Italian National Team.



The clues collected in recent weeks point in this direction: the ex Inter and Fiorentina skipper has decided to leave Zenit St. Petersburg and on May 13, immediately after the end of the Russian championship, he will present his resignation. It is unknown whether or not Russian ownership will accept this willingly.



IN FRONT OF ALL - At that point Mancini, boosted by Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malagò, will be free to take the helm on the Azzurri bench. Additiojnal candidates Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte are moving away from potentially tarking the position.



The former Milan boss, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport, evidently did not strike an accord with the new federal project, while the current leadership of Chelsea presents uncertainly on the ability to secure Conte.



There can be plenty more twists in the process of filling the position, but it certainly appears Roberto Mancini is most likely to become the next head coach of the Azzurri.



