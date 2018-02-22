All you need to know ahead of Inter vs. Juventus
28 April at 15:15Tonight’s match between Inter and Juventus at San Siro promises to be one of the most intense and exciting battles between the two sides in recent memory. The Bianconeri must win in order to maintain their one-point lead over Napoli in the race to secure their seventh consecutive Scudetto, while the Nerazzurri need all three points as they strive to keep pace with Roma and Lazio in their pursuit of UEFA Champions League football next season.
Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri is preparing to set his side up in an attacking formation, with Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro expected to start in the full-back positions. Meanwhile, Luciano Spalletti wants his team to play with dynamism and take the game to their rivals whenever possible. Antonio Candreva should replace Yann Karamoh on the right-hand side, while Danilo D’Ambrosio will be handed the task of combatting Mario Mandžukić’s aerial prowess.
Here are the predicted line-ups for the 233rd official meeting between two of Italy’s most successful and prestigious clubs:
Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanović; D’Ambrosio, Škriniar, Miranda, Cancelo; Vecino, Brozović; Candreva, Rafinha, Perišić; Icardi. All. Spalletti.
Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; Cuadrado, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanić, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuaín, Mandžukić. All. Allegri.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments