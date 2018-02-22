Napoli’s Brazilian midfielder Allan has had a fantastic season for the Partenopei and now, amid talk of interest from Inter Milan, it’s time to talk about a contract renewal.



The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Nerazzurri in 2011 when he was a player at Vasco da Gama and with the deal almost done, a last-minute hitch scuppered the move.



When he finally did reach Serie A, it was Udinese that grabbed his signature but after just one season in Friuli, he moved south to join Napoli in 2015.



His current deal at the San Paolo expires in 2019 and on Tuesday, representatives of both parties met to discuss a possible extension.



Napoli Sporting Director Giuntoli has thought to have put a new agreement on the table until 2022 with an option of a further 12 months.



It seems that it’s just a formality before the new deal is announced as Inter continue to regret missing out seven years ago.