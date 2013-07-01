Allan: Man Utd target set to sign new Napoli deal
08 February at 12:55CalcioMercato understand that Napoli midfielder Allan is set to extend a deal with the club, with the partenopei also eyeing another Brazilian midfielder in Maycon.
The 27-year-old Allan has been a regular for Maurizio Sarri's men this season, appearing in as many as 23 Serie A games by making 18 starts in the heart of the park. He has scored thrice, assisting just as many times, fitting right into the left central midfield spot alongside Jorginho and Marek Hamsik.
CalcioMercato can reveal that Allan is close to extending his contract at the Naples based side as his current deal runs out in the summer of 2019.
Talks have been ongoing since the last few days and the deal will soon be signed. The midfielder's new deal will see him get tied to Napoli till 2022, with the option of another year.
Apart from handing him a new deal though, Sarri's men are also monitoring the progress of Corinthians midfielder Maycon, who is seen as a future star in Brazil. Bad news for Manchester United as the Red Devils had previously been linked with signing the talented Brazilian midfielder.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
