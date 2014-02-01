Allardyce admits Tottenham, Man City target could leave in the summer

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has confirmed Tottenham and Manchester City target Wilfred Zaha could be on his way out of the Selhurst Park at the end of the season. The former Manchester United starlet has six goals and 11 assists in 30 appearances with the Eagles so far this season and both Tottenham and Manchester City are being linked with a summer move for the 24-year-old winger.



“Wilf, us and the clubs that want him will decide his future in the end. There is always a point where it may be impossible to turn down what is offered. That is realistic.”



“Hopefully, we do not get to that point for a long time but it may be a possibility. Because he is a rare talent. There should be another 20 or 30 young Wilfried Zahas across the country”, Allardyce said during an event organized by the Palace for Life Foundation.

