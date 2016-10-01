Speaking to the BBC (via the Liverpool Echo), the Everton boss hinted that the move probably fell through because of image rights. The former England and Bolton Coach called it “the weirdest situation”.

“I got the weirdest situation on Klaassen about sporting contracts were the difficulty,” Allardyce said.

“I can't quite expand on that but a sporting contract he has with a sporting company was a part of the reason why it failed.”

Napoli are known for insisting that their players hand over their image rights to the club. This has caused problems before.

Pursued last summer by Napoli, the 24-year-old ended up choosing Merseyside in a

Yet after only 180 minutes of EPL football in four months, it was clear that the former Ajax man wasn’t going to get much playing time at Goodison.

“God knows why or how,” Allardyce continued. This is one of the best moves he could've had in Europe but for whatever reason, and whoever fault it was, it failed.

“We're disappointed but he should be far more disappointed than us that he's still here and not playing in Napoli in the Italian league.

“I don't know why they couldn't get over the hurdles put in front of them but they didn't.”

€27 million move.