Ahead of tonight’s clash at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has fired a warning shot to the North London club and other potential suitors who are looking to sign Wilfried Zaha this summer.



The 24-year-old play-maker has had an outstanding campaign for The Eagles as they continue to pull away from the relegation zone in the Premier League and with a contract at the club until 2020, Allardyce hopes he can keep hold of the Ivorian next season.



In Tuesday’s press-conference, Allardyce, who recently described Spurs’ previous bid of £12M “absolutely ridiculous”, was asked by reporters if he thought his star turn was worth close to nearer £40M to which he replied; ““Personally, in today’s market, absolutely yes”, before adding that; “I hope nobody bids it.”



He went on to explain that; ““We would hope he would realise he should stay at Palace for the foreseeable future. He needs to stay here and play every week.”



Zaha had a disastrous spell at Manchester United where he failed to start a single game for the Red Devils before he quickly headed back to South London.