Juventus coach Massimo Allegri has been speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Friuli to face Udinese. Here are the highlights of his press-conference earlier.



On the growth of the squad – “We are at a good point but nothing is decided in March. For us the Udinese game is perhaps the most complicated of the four we have left until the international break”.



On Higuain – “He will play tomorrow, the next game I do not know”



On Fofana – “He has quality and you realise this when you play against him”



On the Napoli game – “I’m not interested in what happens elsewhere. What makes me smile is that you always talk about decisions that go in our favour, never the ones that go against us”.



On the Scudetto – “Currently we need 96 points as Roma can still claim 95. We must continue winning”.



On his future – “This is an important moment in the season and this is all I want to talk about. I have a contract until 2018 and I’m happy at Juve. At this moment what I decide in the future should not affect anyone.”

