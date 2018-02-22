Juventus coach Massimo Allegri has been talking ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Spurs at Wembley.

First question was about the fitness of his two main strikers, Allegri explained that; “Both Dybala and Higuain will play. Higuaín has returned to training with the rest of the group and is ready.



“Dybala has also recovered well and the game is so important that if there were any doubts over either, I would not play them.”

On his strategy for the game, he stated that; “There will be more pressure on them after the first match. For us however, it will be like sudden death.



“We need to look at the game tomorrow in a positive manner.”



On Douglas Costa; “There is a good chance he will also play.”



On cynicism; “Buffon explained it right when he said you must always try to stay in game. Last Saturday was a good test but tomorrow there should be more spaces and we need to be more clever in the defensive areas.”