Juventus coach Massimo Allegri has been speaking ahead of Friday’s Italian Supercup against Milan taking place in Doha.

He began by explaining that; “We are well aware of the importance of the match. The delay of a day has perhaps destabilised Milan, which will have made them even more angry and determined. We arrive here in good shape and in great form but we must not lose sight that this is the first trophy of the season and is one of our seasonal objectives”.



He continued; “With Milan the games are always tough so we will see what happens tomorrow”. He was then asked about two players who are a doubt for the game, and replied; “Lichtsteiner and Pjanic are improving but I must consider maybe having to play them for 120 minutes”. He then explained that; “In the league game against them we were punished by an episode but now we must only think about the next game and that’s the one tomorrow. I want to avenge the final we lost to Napoli in the closing minutes and we must use this as a lesson for tomorrow’s game”.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler