Massimo Allegri has given Arsenal an ultimatum if they want him to become their new coach next season. According to

Juventus bosshas given Arsenal an ultimatum if they want him to become their new coach next season. According to The Daily Star, the 49-year-old has become the Gunners primary candidate to replace Arsene Wenger should the Frenchman decide to step down at the end of the season.

Juventus are anxious to tie their man down to a new deal in Turin but the journal understands that Allegri will not make any decision until he gets the final verdict from north London. It’s believed that the man from Tuscany will expect a definitive answer by the end of the month as to whether Arsenal want him to take over the hot-seat and if they do, it’s understood that he will be more than happy to accept the position.



The power brokers at Arsenal have looked at what Antonio Conte has achieved in his first season at Chelsea and believe that Allegri, who succeeded Conte at Juventus, can achieve the same results for the Gunners