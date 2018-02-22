On the Rome derby: "Inzaghi and Di Francesco are doing great things, they are young coaches who have great careers ahead of themselves."

On his substitutions: "Thanks to Pjanic, who came off with a small injury, I was able to bring on Douglas Costa. I decided to plan the game so that both Costa and Higuain could come on and be decisive. Gonzalo remained on the bench, but he will be decisive for the Scudetto."

On the Scudetto: "Don't worry, we have Crotone next, it will be tough. The championship is still long, this week will be important and we have to face the games with serenity."

On the penalty call against Real Madrid: "It was a delicate moment, more for the boys than for me. For two days, we all vented on the training ground then yesterday the team focused on other stuff. Life goes on and so does football. We needed to be more careful in committing fouls. We also needed to be more focused, especially on a throw-in."

On his future: "Being applauded for getting kicked out of the Champions League annoys me. I want to train these guys for a long time."