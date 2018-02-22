Allegri and Buffon paid for private jet after Spurs win to attend Astori funeral
14 March at 16:15Reports from La Nazione suggest that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and club veteran Gianluigi Buffon paid for the club's private jet to attend the funeral of late Davide Astori.
The 31-year-old Fiorentina skipper Astori passed away in his sleep at his hotel room hours before he was supposed to lead out the La Viola in a Serie A game against Udinese. Since his tragic demise, tributes have been pouring in and the Juventus players were present at the former Italian star's funeral.
All that despite having beaten Premier League powerhouses Tottenham hours before the funeral was supposed to be held in the city Florence. The Italian paper reports that Juventus didn't have time to celebrate their win over Spurs and traveled to Italy immediately after they were done in London.
It is said that club manager Max Allegri and legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon paid for the jet back to Italy. La Nazione say that the club players had a path reserved away from the cameras during the funeral but Buffon asked to present himself in the courtyard to testify his closeness to Astori and to those who were attending the funeral.
Buffon is said to have told his teammates that whoever wanted to join him on the flight would be welcomed but the whole team turned up at 4 am in the morning, ready to travel to Florence. Due to the reduced space in Juventus' private flight only a few players could leave London in early morning to attend the funeral of Astori a few hours later.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
