Allegri and Pochettino take the same approach on Alderweireld and Dybala injuries
12 February at 10:00Toby Alderweireld has been left out of Tottenham squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Juventus, British media reports. The 26-year-old had remained out of action for the last three months with a hamstring injury and made return to Tottenham squad last Wednesday when Tottenham faced Newport in the FA Cup.
Although Alderwield is reported to be close to full recovery Mauricio Pochettino wants to rest him till he is 100% fit to play. According to the Daily Mail, Alderweireld thought he would have been back in Tottenham squad for the upcoming Champions League clash against Juventus but Mauricio Pochettino has decided to take a more cautious approach.
The Argentinean manager does not want to take unnecessary risks even in such a big game and this is just the same approach Max Allegri is using with Paulo Dybala who is improving his form but may not be eligible to play tomorrow as the Italian manager wants to have La Joya fit for the rest of the campaign and is not rushing to have Dybala back against the Premier League giants.
