Allegri-Arsenal, there now seems to be one less rival in his way ...
11 February at 19:50Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus future is in doubt as their have been plenty of talk about a potential move to Arsenal in which Allegri would come in to replace Arsene Wenger. Juventus general manager Marotta did recently state that the Allegri cycle wasn't over yet and the Italian coach did state that he would like to keep on coaching the Italian champions but the rumors won't go away.
According to English paper Independent, Thomas Tuchel (current Borussia Dortmund coach) insists that he is happy coaching in the Bundesliga and that he isn't interested in coaching EPL giants Arsenal. If he did say the truth, then it seems like there is now one less rival to Allegri for the Arsenal job as he is viewed as one of the favorites to replace Wenger. Allegri will soon have to meet Juventus representatives to discuss his future with the club.
Arsenal are currently in third place in the English Premier league standings as everyone is chasing Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who have been dominant this season.
