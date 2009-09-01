Between a slowly approaching Scudetto and a Champions League Final at hand, the Juventus versus Monaco press conference arrives with Max Allegri who remains highly focused ahead of tomorrow's semi-final return leg at the J Stadium.

MONACO - "Tomorrow we still have to win the game, we never know in football. It must be a positive result that will allow us to go to the final, keeping the tempo high. Monaco has nothing to lose, they can put us in great trouble because of this. We will have to play aggressively, yet do better technically than we did in Monaco because we were often wrong, and we must do better and be more patient in their half of the field. We will not have score to win but we will have to play as if it was a scoreless, leaving the field with a positive result, a match to be tackled with the right attitude."

ALVES - "Great player, he needed an adaptation period, then lost two months through injury, now we have found a great player."

FORMATION - "I still have to decide whether to play Barzagli or Cuadrado. Then we must evaluate the game from the 100 minutes, so I can be able to make a change. I have to evaluate how the game will go, no matter who is playing, it will be an appetising match."

HIGUAIN - "How is he? I did not even see him ... He’s okay, really!"

SCUDETTO - "It's a wonderful moment, we still have twenty days or so until the end of the season, and we're running on everything. Now we're thinking of one game at a time, tomorrow we will play the Champions League semifinal, then we will play the match in Rome. Very charming."

MARCHISIO - "Two will play among Marchisio, Khedira and Pjanic. They are all well, Marchisio is a fully recovered player and will be an important substitute as Pjanic was against Torino."

CONDITION - "At the moment we look to be in top condition, but then we have to see tomorrow. We are fine, but we have to understand that the outcome of the games counts and our lead does not matter."

DERBY - "Not to be won. We can not win all the matches, the team has won 33 times at home, and the draw in the end, which seems to be not important at this point, makes it clear that even the point makes a difference. You realize that there are games you can not win, but nor do you have to lose them.”