Allegri: 'Champions league level performance. Scudetto? It is a long season'. Icardi might get suspended...

23.00 - Inter captain Mauro Icardi might get a suspension as he threw the ball in Rizzoli's direction at the end of the game and kept protesting (because of the negated penalty-kicks).





At the end of the Juve-Inter derby d'Italia game, Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the press, here is what he had to say: "It was a nice game played at a high level. It was like a semi-final's game in the Champions league, we put in a solid display. Both teams played well, once we scored we should've closed it off but we were not able to do so".



FORMATION - " Formations are based on the players you have normally. I decided to put in Rugani since I believed that he was going to help us in the aerial game. My players have the right attitude and we did well but Inter also played a very good game. It is still a long season with a lot of games left".



ON MARCHISIO - "Marchisio can't play at certain levels yet since he has had a big injury. Within a month he should become the real Marchisio again. It takes time to recuperate from these types of injuries".



SCUDETTO - " We are now concentrated on the Crotone game.Scudetto? It is a long season, to win the league title it will take many points since Roma and Napoli are both playing great. Both these clubs can hit the 85 point mark".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)