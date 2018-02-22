Allegri comments on Arsenal links, admits he doesn’t want Real or Barça in UCL draw
12 March at 09:40Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri doesn’t want to face Real Madrid or Barcelona in the Champions League quarter finals. The Italian tactician was pretty straightforward after both Juventus wins against Tottenham and Udinese.
This past Wednesday after Juventus’ 2-1 on Tottenham at Wembley, Allegri revealed he doesn’t want to be drawn with Barcelona in the next stage of Europe’s elite competition:
“I would prefer not to play against them, it’s always Barcelona, Barcelona and Barcelona.” Juventus, in fact, have played the Catalans four time in the last year.
Talking to Premium Sport yesterday the Italian tactician also revealed he doesn’t want to be drawn with Real Madrid: “I think they are the favourites to win the competition. The way the play in Champions League is simply brilliant.”
Allegri did also reacted to the recent Arsenal links suggesting that he won’t be moving to North London at the end of the season: “I am not even learning English...”
