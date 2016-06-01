Max Allegri claims that comparing Paulo Dybala to “Football’s holy cows” was bad for him.

The Argentine star has found himself being benched recently, only three months removed from a twelve-goal scoring streak between August and late September.

“The comparisons which were made earlier this season were harmful to him,” Allegri admitted in today’s press conference.

“Luckily he’s a clever kid and he’s understood this. One can’t compare him to certain holy cows in football. Two of them [Ronaldo and Messi] have won 10 Ballons D’Or between them, and Neymar is close to them.

“Paulo is different from others but these comparisons have hurt him. These comparisons can’t be made. He’s 24, the others have won 10 Ballons D’Or.”

“Our relationship hasn’t changed. He’s improved a lot. Juventus have helped him to put his qualities on show. He’s given a lot to Juve and can still improve.”

@EdoDalmonte