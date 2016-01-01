Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Sami Khedira, Georgio Chiellini and summer signing Federico Bernardeschi will not feature in the Old Lady’s Serie A game against Crotone.

Allegri’s men are currently third in the table, two points adrift second placed Inter and four points behind table-topping Napoli. They are aware of the fact that they play three tough games from next week, with clashes against Napoli, Olympiacos and Inter coming up and they would want to gain momentum with a win against Crotone.

Allegri was talking to reporters ahead of the clash in his pre-match press conference. He confirmed that Khedira, Chiellini and Bernardeschi will not feature in the game on Sunday. He also told that Juan Cuadrado too, won’t play a part.

Allegri said:

Allegri also confirmed that summer arrival Benedikt Howedes can feature. He said: "

The Italian was also asked about Alex Sandro and he defended him, saying that he will back to his best. Allegri said: " He is not playing like last year because all the years are not the same for the players. But he

" Khedira will rest, Chiellini, Bernardeschi, Cuadrado will not be there. For Napoli we will see "Yesterday, he did well. If he does well today, he can be picked. He can play in the middle of the three, or outside in the back four "will return to high levels , he has not lost his qualities in a month. He played well against Barcelona. "Kaustubh Pandey