Max Allegri has confirmed that Leonardo Bonucci will skip tomorrow’s Champions League game against Porto.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of the Bianconeri’s Round of 16 clash, Allegri confirmed that the Azzurri star would miss Juventus’ trip to Porto.

We’ve already release a video of the defensive star sitting dejectedly at the Dragao Stadium listening to music, rather than tour the pitch with his team-mates.

Bonucci got into a heated altercation with his Coach after an easy 4-1 win over Palermo at the J Stadium at the weekend, prompting a fine from Juventus.

“He’ll sit in the stands tomorrow,” Allegri confirmed, “These things happen, but I had to make this decision in order to respect everyone.

“The club agrees that, since I behaved in a disrespectful manner towards the fans and the children watching, I will donate to a charity.

“The case is closed. Leo knows he’s done something wrong, as an important player should”.

“Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala and Mandzukic will play”.