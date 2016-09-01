Allegri confirms Evra is considering leaving Juventus

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has held a pre-match press conference on the eve of the key away Serie A clash against Fiorentina. The Old Lady’s tactician has not only talked about tactical issues, but has also replied to questions related to the transfer window.



The Patrice Evra transfer status has been taken into account as the Frenchman is said to be close to leaving the J Stadium in January with many Premier League clubs linked with welcoming the player’s services as well as Valencia.



“His situation is not a problem for us. I’ve talked to him, he’s a man and is evaluating every possible situation. He’s creating no problems to us.”



“The next month will be very important for us. We’ll be playing against Fiorentina and Lazio in Serie A, then AC Milan in Coppa Italia and then league games again with matches versus Sassuolo and Inter. I’m not saying that these games will be decisive for the scudetto, but at the end of this period we’ll have a pretty good perspective of our strength with just 14 games left in the league.”

