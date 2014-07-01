Juventus Coach Max Allegri has stated that he wants to stay in Turin, despite rumours linking him to Barcelona.

Previously linked to Arsenal, Allegri is still being mentioned in the rumour mill as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique at Barcelona, though Jorge Sampaoli seems to be in the lead in that particular race.

“My future? I want to continue with Juventus, I feel good here,” Allegri said after his team defeated Napoli on aggregate in the Coppa Italia to progress to the final.

“Why some are nostalgic over [former Coach] Antonio Conte? It’s a bit like ex girlfriends, there are those who regret old flings…

“We haven’t spoken about the future with the directors because there are more important things. Juventus are a great club and there aren’t many…”

Allegri is on the way to winning a third straight Serie A title with the Bianconeri, and has qualified them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where he faces… Barcelona, who also beat his men in the final two years ago, 3-1.