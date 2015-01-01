Allegri confirms that Higuain's snub was a technical decision

After Juve's 4-0 win over Torino, here is what Allegri had to say to the press as he spoke to Premum Sport: "We ran a lot and my players really performed well tonight. Once Torino lost a player, we were very smart with the ball which is very important. We did slow down at certain moments and Torino had a few chances but then in the second half we did not give up anything. Higuain? It was our decision since there are a lot of games to be played. Gonzalo knows that he is an important player for us and other times it will be Dybala and Mandzukic who will rest. We did well at the back, Lichtsteiner and Benatia were solid where as Douglas Costa showed a lot of quality tonight".



"Dybala? He played a solid game but since we were up a man, he could've been more prudent. He was looking for contacts which isn't good since you risk injuries. Matuidi? He did very well. Mandzukic? He deserves a lot of credit for the game he played. Pjanic? He also played a great game but he can still improve. We still have a lot of work to do and I know that we can still improve a lot. Higuain has to stay calm since the goals will arrive at some point...".