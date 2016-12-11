Allegri: Dybala 'is not doing as he should'

By: Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto)

Translator: Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)



On the eve of Bologna-Juventus the Bianconeri manager, Max Allegri, spoke to the media gathered for a press conference in Vinovo.



ON THE MIDFIELD:

I have not yet decided whether to play with two or three midfielders. Like everyone, every day we must question ourselves. What I did in the past is written, the rest will be seen.



ON DYBALA:

I do not know what the real problem is. Everyone has to manage their own private lives. I am a trainer, not a watchdog. I see and evaluate what happens in training. Right now, he is a player who is not doing as he should.



I simply told him that the only thing to do is to come here, to Vinovo, to forget the things that did not go well before and get back to doing things right. The less you think, the more you accomplish. The more we think of it the worse it becomes.



ON PJANIC:

He’s fine. He could start.



ON ALEX SANDRO:

He is better physically and especially mentally. That is what makes the difference. Tomorrow he will play.