Max Allegri claims that Mario Mandzukic will remain at Juventus past this summer.

The Bianconeri have a game against Verona this weekend, and will, according to their Coach, also be “without Gigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, and Juan Cuadrado, who has an inflamed hernia.”

The latter is also expected to be out for Wednesday.

The Old Lady “will replace Pjanic either by switching to a two-man midfield, or one between Bentancur and Marchisio will play.”

Allegri reassured fans about Mandzukic, claiming that he “won’t ask me advice because he’s so competitive that he will never accept to go to a second-tier league. He will definitely remain here.”

Dybala, who has missed several games after struggling (Allegri blamed the “excessive comparisons to Lionel Messi and Ronaldo”) “can stay calm, he could play from the start. Possibly together with Higuain and Mandzukic.”

