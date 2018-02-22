Allegri: ‘Dybala should have taken the penalty’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to Sky Sport after the Old Lady’s 2-0 win over Udinese: “Dybala should have kicked the penalty, there is a pecking order. Higuain had a good reaction, he assisted Dybala later on so it’s like he has scored one goal as well.



Unfortunately we have made many mistakes from the spot this season but it’s important to have managed a win especially after the Wembley win.”



“I’m happy for the performances of Marchisio, De Sciglio and Rugani, everybody is fit and I need everybody to get till the end of the campaign. Cuadrado? We can either play with or without him. He i san important player just like Bernardeschi. We still need to learn if he [Bernardeschi] will need to undergo a surgery.”



“We have a very deep squad, Napoli would have won the league if it wasn’t for Juventus. I think Serie A is the best league right now because the survival race is also very tight.”

