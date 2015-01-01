Allegri: 'Everyone did well but we haven't won anything yet'

Max Allgeri spoke to Premium Sport after his team's 0-0 draw versus FC Barcelona, here is what he had to say: "Compliments to the boys, everyone did well tonight. Tonight we put in a great display against a great squad. We played a good tight game and we even almost scored on the counter-attack. Even so, we still haven't won anything yet, let's remain focused".



LOOKING AHEAD- "It is very rare for a team like Barcelona to go two games without scoring. My players deserve a lot of credit but we can always improve. We are all very happy but we have to remain focused. It is an important moment in the season and this is why we have to take it one game at a time. We are now going to focus on our next game versus Genoa which will also be an important one".



IMPROVEMENTS- "When we get the ball, we need to keep it longer than what we sometimes do. It is normal to lose a bit of fluidity going forward when you are concentrated on all of the little defensive details. I am really happy by this performance and by our season so far. When Barzagli entered the pitch, I think we could've played another hour or so without conceding!".



CHANGES - " The management did a great job to bring in quality players to our team. We started off with a system of play but I decided that it would be best for us to change it".



