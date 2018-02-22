Allegri explains why Juve do not miss Bonucci

Tomorrow night’s crunch Serie A encounter between Juventus and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium in Turin is bound to be an emotional match for Leonardo Bonucci.



The Italian central defender left Juve last summer in order to join the Rossoneri for a fee in the region of €40 million, and the jury is out on what kind of reception he will receive from the home fans.



Indeed, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri was asked about Bonucci’s departure during his pre-match press conference earlier this afternoon. He responded in a very complimentary manner and admitted his players found it difficult to adjust at the start of the season. Here is what he had to say:



“It will be a special night for Bonucci. He gave a lot to this club and vice versa. When he left, we initially lost our balance across the backline, but since then Benatia and Rugani have stepped up and our defence is performing very well this season.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)