Allegri: 'Gattuso is stubborn, Dybala can still grow...'

Juve are set to take on Milan in the Coppa Italia final tomorrow as this should be a great game. Juve boss Max Allegri spoke to the press in his pre-game conference, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"To win the Coppa Italia would be important for us. League title? It's not won yet. When the math is also there then we will be crowned champions, not now. We will have to be full of energy tomorrow and fight hard. Like Gigi said, games against Milan are always close encounters, especially when it's a final. Cuadrado? He did very well against Inter. Pjaca? This is not the time to talk about him since we have a final tomorrow. Rino Gattuso? He loves football but he is also a little stubborn! You can see that he wanted to become a coach towards the end of his playing career. It's not easy to coach Milan but he is doing an incredible job so far. He evolved since his retirement which is very important if you want to transition from a player to a coach. The same can be said about Inzaghi too. Benatia? He or Rugani will play. Mandzukic? He is feeling good and so are De Sciglio and Sturaro. We have to be well balanced tomorrow since Milan are good on the counter-attack. They have a lot of quality so again we will have to be sharp. Scudetto? Well if we win it this week-end then it means that it was a great year. Critics? Well they surely help you get better I would say. Marotta? Well I am happy to hear his words. At the end of this season, we will have a meeting like usual to program next season. Dybala? He is an important player who can still grow a lot. I am sure he will have a great game tomorrow... ".