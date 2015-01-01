Allegri: 'Glik's foul woke us up. We have a good chance to win the Ucl title...'

Juve have now qualified for their 2nd UCL final in 3 years. Here is what Massimiliano Allegri had to say to Premium Sport after the game: " I am happy by the way we played, we deserved to make it to the final. It is an important moment in the season but we still haven't won anything yet....".



SPECIAL MAX - " I do what I have to do but to get the results, I need the players to perform. I love to be a coach and I work without letting the stress get to me".



GLIK ON HIGUAIN - " Glik's foul woke us up. It was important for us to step it up since the game was not over yet. Now we have to gain back our energy for our next game".



TOWARDS CARDIFF - " The important thing is to be able to make finals. We really hope that this will be the good year for us and I think we have a good chance to win the UCL title. We have to remain very focused".



REAL MADRID - " Real will be our opponent? It will be important to be tactically on point. Every little detail can make the difference".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)