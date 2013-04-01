Allegri hits back at Del Piero over Dybala benching
10 December at 10:26Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to Sky Sport after the Old Lady’s 0-0 draw against Inter yesterday night. The Italian tactician was asked by Juventus’ legend Alessandro Del Piero why he decided to bench Dybala. “I think a player like him [Dybala] should never be benched in this kind of games”, Del Piero told Allegri who replied: “It’s easy to say that when you don’t see the training sessions.”
“Football is not like math, is not straightforward. It’s important for all our players to remain focused on the games, work hard and avoid any other kind of distraction.”
Dybala had a stunning start to the season but during the last month and a half the Argentinean failed to live up to expectations and after a few disappointing performances Max Allegri decided to bench him against Inter.
Yesterday we examined why the Italian tactician was right to bench Dybala against the nerazzurri.
