Allegri: ‘I don’t see myself coaching Juventus in five years’

Juventus boss Max Allegri held the last press conference of the current Serie A campaign on Friday afternoon, on the eve of Juventus’ away game against Bologna. The Italian tactician was asked several questions about tomorrow’s game, as well as on the imminent Champions League final and his future.



“We have to play this last game against Bologna. The lads have a day off on Sunday then we’ll focus on Cardiff. Said that, we must win tomorrow. I am happy for Mandzukic’s contract extension as I was for Dybala’s.”



“I’ll meet the club in the right moment. My contract expires in 2018 but we need to focus on Cardiff first. I’ve already taken a decision about my future and the result of the Champions League final won’t change it. Anything can happen in football, there are too many ‘ifs’ and ifs lead nowhere. Will I stay here next season? If they don’t sack me...”



“I was sure Dybala would have missed the penalty in Doha because he hadn’t try during the previous training. He will play tomorrow alongside Higuain, Mandzukic and Cuadrado. Khedira will start, Chiellini no. Audero will be the goalkeeper.”



“Bonucci had an amazing reaction after the omission against Porto. Barzagli is also playing at his higest level. Against Lazio last week he seemed to be on his 20s.”



“Where do I see myself in five years? I have an idea, but I can’t say it. It’s going to be a very different path from this one.”

