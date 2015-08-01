Allegri: ‘I don’t talk about VAR’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri took a press conference on Wednesday night after the Old Lady’s 2-0 win against Torino in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia.



“I’ve changed seven players and I think each one played a very good game. We have one last game before the break, we only miss one more step. We have reached our target and we are very happy. It’s not going to be easy to face Atalanta in the semi-finals they are a very solid squad.”



“I didn’t replace Sturaro because of his performance, he picked up a knee injury and could not recover. He did something well and something else not as well but he was playing in a new position and I think he played a good game.”



“I don’t want to talk about VAR, I think we could have scored the second goal earlier.”



“We have qualified, Napoli didn’t. They are more focused on Serie A. Torino played very well tonight, Cagliari is going to be a tough game.”



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni from the Allianz Stadium