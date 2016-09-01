Allegri: ‘I don’t think Barcelona have solved their defensive woes’

Juventus boss Allegri held a pre-match press conference on Tuesday evening ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Barcelona. The LaLiga giants need another great comeback after losing for 3-0 in the reverse fixture last week.



“The perfect game it’s the game that will allow us to qualify for the semi-finals”, Allegri said.



“We’ll need to be focused and determined. There will be moments to attack and moments to defend. I don’t think Barcelona have solved their defensive woes in one week. Many goals could be scored tomorrow night.”



“I don’t know if Luis Enrique really believes in the comeback but we know we can make a great game and make it through the semi-finals. They have some incredible strikers, we’ll need extra care but our defenders and midfielders know what to do.”



“Dybala is fit, everybody is fit. The line-up won’t change but I could chance something tactically. We must remain focused for 95 minutes. Look at what happened in Naples, we could have been out of the Coppa Italia now and look at Psg, Barcelona scored three goals in three minutes against them.”

