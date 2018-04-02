Allegri: I will leave Juventus if we win the Champions League
03 April at 09:00Max Allegri has made a shocking revelation about his future, making it clear that he will leave Juventus if he wins the Champions League there.
The Arsenal target has been within touching distance of the jug-eared trophy twice, but his Bianconeri went down to heavy losses against both Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Now that his Old Lady is up against Real again in this year’s quarter-finals, Allegri was asked again by the British media whether he plans on staying in Italy past this season.
According to The Telegraph (via 101greatgoals) he won’t if he wins the CL:
“Certainly I will go abroad. In Italy, finished.”
Another shocker was that the Livorno Coach claims he has “five or six years (left)” in his club managing career. A hint that he would be interested in managing Italy, or that he is leaving?
The Italian has shown that he can improvise some wonderful game plans in cup competitions, and would certainly be a boon to an Azzurri setup that will miss next year’s World Cup.
Go to comments