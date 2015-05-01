Allegri in danger of suspension as video shows him shouting ‘d***head’ at referee’s assistant

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri did not take yesterday’s defeat against Fiorentina very well. The Italian tactician was spotted while insulting the referee’s assistant just seconds before the final whistle at the Franchi. Allegri repeatedly shouts ‘d***head’ at the referee and could be suspended for several games if the Italian FA decides to use television footage to judge his behaviour.



After yesterday’s defeat at hands of Fiorentina, Juventus have a one point lead over AS Roma but the bianconeri have one match in hand.

