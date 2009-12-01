Here are some of Max Allegri’s comments during today’s the press conference leading up to the Juventus Barcelona Champions League clash tomorrow. The Juve coach downplays tensions before the match, but remains undecided on Alex Sandro.

5 STARS - "The four front players can all be four or five stars. Barcelona are still the strongest team, and must be faced with courage. We have a strong team that is doing great things, we have changed the face in recent years but in the Champions League, we have grown in self-esteem. These are games that Juventus should be used to playing, the boys will be ready because they have important qualities. "

DOUBLE CHALLENGE - "It would be nice not to concede a goal, it will be hard, and then we try to score goals. We have to play to give our opponent's difficulty, whether it be Chievo or Barcelona. You can not think of playing for the 0-0".

MESSI vs Dybala - "Messi is the strongest in the world. Dybala with Neymar could also become one of the best in the world in the future."

RETURN LEG - "Football teaches you that nothing can be taken for granted. We will think about the game tomorrow, then we'll worry about the return leg. This is a quarter-final important as Real Madrid-Bayern, the four will soon become only two and there will be four evenings of great football. It will show great technique, with so much balance in the field. "

MSN - "Barcelona is very strong, first of all because it has three phenomenal strikers. Then there is Iniesta, Pique ..."

TENSION - "should not be excessive. The team has to be aware of their own means. Their progress was made at the technical level and also psychological. We have to face Barcelona with respect but believe we can advance. Otherwise we do not go forward."

BARCA DEFENSE - "I do not know if they will play three or four, little changes. What counts are the qualities and characteristics that we know. We will definitely have to be good to take advantage of some space that they could grant. The have the most unique philosophy in the world."