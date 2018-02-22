Allegri insists Ronaldo is not a nightmare for Juventus

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri commented the Old Lady’s 4-2 away win against Benevento. Talking to Premium Sport after the final whistle, the Italian tactician said: “We must praise Benevento for the match they played. We started very well and after the first goal we relaxed a bit too much. We suffered today but we managed to take the three points home. This game was a tough one because it was after the Real Madrid clash.”



“I was not happy with the defence because we allowed too many shot on our goal. We have to improve under this point of view. I am happy for Dybala’s performances. He had cold blood in front of goal, he is fit and does things that he was not doing before.”

Shortly after Allegri talked to Sky Sport too: “Real Madrid? Ronado is not a nightmare for us. He is an amazing footballer. He scored nine goals in six games in the group stage this season. He is one of the best players in the history of the competition but we have to play a great game against Real on Wednesday, anything can happen.”

