Allegri confirms whether or not Matuidi will face Tottenham

Juventus manager Max Allegri spoke to Premium Sport immediately after his side’s 7-0 thrashing of Sassuolo in Torino on Sunday.



“We have to congratulate the guys for how they played the match,” he opened with. “We came from the Italian Cup and we could have relaxed, but in the league we can not make false steps because Napoli is going strong.”



“It was important to win to keep our distance from the teams behind us. Now we have to absorb this victory and think about Fiorentina which will not be an easy challenge.”



ON HIGUAIN’S PERFORMANCE:

First hat-trick in Juventus for Higuain, I'm happy for him and for the team, he did a good performance on a technical level, the team is growing, and many players are reaching the ideal form.



ON MATUIDI’S INJURY:

The injury of Matuidi seems a muscle injury. He won’t be available for Tottenham.



ON WHETHER OR NOT JUVENTUS IS STRONGER THAN LAST SEASON:

It's a different Juventus than last season. We started with one system and now we are using another and I think we will change it again.