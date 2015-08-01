Allegri: 'It was a good game, let's now close the league title this week-end'

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve are crowned Coppa Italia champions for the third straight year as they beat Lazio by a 2-0 score line. Here is what the coach had to say to Rai Sport after the game: "Compliments to the guys , they really played a great game tonight. We were facing a good Lazio team but we responded in the right way. Last Sunday we did not play good against Roma but today we really wanted the win. We now have to close the league title this coming week-end".



" We used a lot of energy in the first half as the game was played at a fast pace. We created a lot of solid chances but Lazio did well too. In the second half we protected our lead well for sure. Dani Alves? I don't want to talk about a single player, we accomplished this result due to everyone's effort. We now still have some work to do. Crotone? We need to win since we are also playing in front of our fans. Hopefully we feed off their support....".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)