Allegri: 'It was a great Juve, Dybala has tremendous abilities'

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after the game, here is what he had to say: " We played a great game both offensively and defensively, the lads deserve a lot of credit. It is still only the first game, at the Camp Nou it will be a different type of game. I don't like giving out percentages, I am happy since we really played a solid game".



"Barcelona had an off game? It was more a case of Juve who played outstanding I believe. You always have to watch out when Messi-Suarez and Neymar are on the field, I think our defenders did great. Messi? It is always a joy to see him play, he is a great player. Dybala? He showed everyone his quality tonight as he played great. We want to win the Scudetto so this is why we now have to focus on our next Serie A game against Pescara. Afterwards we can then concentrate on the return leg in the UCL" .



Barcelona will be hosting Juventus on April 19th at the Camp Nou as Juve hold a 3-0 advantage.