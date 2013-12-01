Allegri: 'It wasn't easy to win this league title. Future? It is hard to do better than this...'

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after his team's 3-0 win versus Crotone, which allowed them to lift the Serie A title: " I first have to give my compliments to the players who won all 6 of these league titles in a row. Congratulations as well to all of the other players, the team and the fans. Future? I think it will be up to both parties. We are now focused on the Cardiff final but after that, we will meet each-other to have discussions concerning my future. It is an honor to be compared to Lippi and Trapattoni, two legends . I am also very proud of my accomplishments with Cagliari and AC Milan as I hope I can continue to have a lot of success. I can still grow a lot as a coach that's for sure".



"Key moment? It was in the Juventus-Lazio when we decided to use the 4-2-3-1. We had to do this and change the formation since this is what allowed us to keep getting better. Favorite league title? I enjoyed them all even if the first one always has a special feeling attached to it. Congratulations to Roma and Napoli also since they pushed us very hard and they accumulated a ton of points. It wasn't easy for us since we needed 88 points to win the league title. Real? I think it will be different compared to the Barcelona final. I am sure we will play a great game and we know that we can win this game. Future? Let's see but it will be hard to do better than this ....".



Beppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport too after the game, here is what he had to say: " The perfect mix is to have great players alongside promising talents. We still don't have the same economical power like many of the big European teams. Neymar and Messi? It is impossible for us to get these type of players".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)