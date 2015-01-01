Allegri: 'Some Juve fans are too negative concerning the Champions league final losses. Dybala?...'

Max Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after Juve's win in Athens, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We made a lot of mistakes in the first half and missed a lot of chances. We know that it is more difficult to win in Europe and we had to close the game off earlier when the score was still 1-0. If Szczesny didn't make that crucial save before half-time then it could've been a 1-1 game which would've been different. We have to be better...".



"Dybala? He is in a difficult moment but even last year he had a rough patch like this. It happens but Paulo has to find his top form and he has to keep training hard. It will eventually come... . Napoli? Even in Naples we played a strong first 20 minutes but we then sat back a little too much. We know that we can still improve and we also know that we have to close off games sooner. UCL finals? I think that some Juve fans are too negative concerning the UCl losses, especially the last one. It isn't easy to arrive there, imagine to win it. We now want to go back and try again...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)